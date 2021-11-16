Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    PM reveals how many HEIs closed in Kazakhstan

    16 November 2021, 12:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin mentioned Tuesday how many higher educational institutions have been closed in Kazakhstan recently, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Prime Minister Mamin said at the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government 15 universities providing low-quality education were shut down in the country.

    The head of the Cabinet stressed the level of alumni’s knowledge should meet the requirements of the market and employers.

    At the session Mamin stressed that the fourth industrial revolution and digitalization require brand new approaches and skills. «It is crucial to introduce the ‘lifelong learning’ principle,» he added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023