PM reveals how many HEIs closed in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 November 2021, 12:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin mentioned Tuesday how many higher educational institutions have been closed in Kazakhstan recently, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prime Minister Mamin said at the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government 15 universities providing low-quality education were shut down in the country.

The head of the Cabinet stressed the level of alumni’s knowledge should meet the requirements of the market and employers.

At the session Mamin stressed that the fourth industrial revolution and digitalization require brand new approaches and skills. «It is crucial to introduce the ‘lifelong learning’ principle,» he added.


