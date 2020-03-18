PM reports to President on activity of State Commission for Ensuring State of Emergency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the State Commission for Ensuring State of Emergency Askar Mamin today, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

The President was reported about the Commission’s activity and the decisions taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Askar Mamin reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the imposition of quarantine in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the measures of support of economy and the regions’ preparedness for the emergence of coronavirus cases.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of the coordinated work of the Commission members, their interaction with the regional governors. He emphasized that special attention should be given to the effective implementation of fiscal policy, which significantly depends on coordinated actions of the Government and the National Bank.

Recall that on March 15, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree «On imposition of the state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan» beginning from 08:00am March 16, 2020 till 07:00am April 15, 2020.



