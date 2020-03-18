Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

PM reports to President on activity of State Commission for Ensuring State of Emergency

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 March 2020, 11:34
PM reports to President on activity of State Commission for Ensuring State of Emergency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the State Commission for Ensuring State of Emergency Askar Mamin today, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

The President was reported about the Commission’s activity and the decisions taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Askar Mamin reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the imposition of quarantine in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the measures of support of economy and the regions’ preparedness for the emergence of coronavirus cases.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of the coordinated work of the Commission members, their interaction with the regional governors. He emphasized that special attention should be given to the effective implementation of fiscal policy, which significantly depends on coordinated actions of the Government and the National Bank.

Recall that on March 15, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree «On imposition of the state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan» beginning from 08:00am March 16, 2020 till 07:00am April 15, 2020.


President of Kazakhstan    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan