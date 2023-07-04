PM promises no fuel shortage after Atyrau Oil Refinery accident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A state commission on investigation into the causes of the accidents at Atyrau Oil Refinery and Mangystau Nuclear Power Engineering Plant (MAEK) has been set up in Kazakhstan at the President's instruction. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has said it at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

«Electricity supply is being restored presently. The regions’ energy system has been synchronized with the Western Energy Hub,» said Smailov.

He said no technological violations had been detected at the Atyrau Oil Refinery. The measures on suspension of the plant were taken timely.

He assured there will be no shortage of fuel and lubricants. The existing reserves of the fuel are enough for the whole country. «Any speculations on shutdown of the plan do not conform to reality. The situation is under control,» he stressed.

Atyrau Oil Refinery suspended its work on July 3 at 06:25 pm Astana time for power outage in external grids. As a result, the technological units powered from external grids stopped operating. However, the shipment of fuel form all domestic oil refineries is going on.

As for Mangystau Nuclear Power Engineering Plant (MAEK), the operation of power generating unit No1 was stopped at the TPP due to a sharp increase in boiler feed. Repair works at the unit No1 will start on July 5 at 00:00 am after it cools down.

Due to the shutdown of the power unit at MAEK, oil production was partially or completely suspended at Ozenmunaigas JSC, Mangistaumunaigas JSC, Karazhanbasmunai JSC, Embamunaigas JSC oilfields in Mangystau and Atyrau regions. The operation of the wells will resume as soon as electricity supply is restored, KazMunayGas informed.

Electricity supply had been fully restored in Atyrau region by 09:30pm on July 3, according to the regional akimat.