PM pays working trip to Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in Mangistau region for a working trip, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the trip, the head of the Kazakh Government will visit a number of industrial, infrastructural and tourist facilities as well as hold a meeting on the socioeconomic development of the region.