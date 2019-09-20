PM pays working trip to Almaty region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin made a working trip to the Almaty region, where he got acquainted with the implementation of investment projects under the Nurly Zhol, Nurly Zher and Industrial and Innovative Development programs, initiated by the First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. He also checked the fulfillment of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions regarding the development of the region’s economy, the PM's press service informs.

In Yenbekshikazakh municipality , the Head of the Government got familiarized himself with the implementation of agricultural products processing projects – apple orchards of the export-oriented Amal Bio LLP, an experimental field for corn growing and a digital dairy farm of APK Adal JSC, which has significant export potential.

In Zhambyl municipality, the Prime Minister visited the meat factory of EmpireFood LLP, and in Karassai district, he visited the confectionery factory of LLP Hamle.

In January-August 2019, the volume of investments in fixed assets of Almaty region amounted to 305.3 billion tenge or 103.3% compared to the corresponding period last year. The growth was achieved through the implementation of the Industrialization Map projects, Nurly Zhol, Nurly Zher programs, gas supply, construction of the Alacem cement plant, Sarybulak 2 wind farm and Lukoil lubricants production plant.

11 projects worth 61.9 billion tenge are planned to be implemented this year with the creation of 1,214 jobs under the State Pogram of Industrial and Innovative Development and Industrialization Map,. The large ones include Agricultural Complex Zhetysu Mazhiko LLP (construction of an oil and fat products and animal feed production complex) and Meat Processing and Service.