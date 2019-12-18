PM partakes in Digital Samruk conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin took part in a plenary session of the Digital Samruk conference which discussed digitalization of the economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to primeminister.kz.

The Head of the Government noted the growing relevance of digitalization of the Kazakhstani economy to ensure its further growth and our country’s global competitiveness. The main tool in achieving this goal is the State Digital Kazakhstan Program.

«The total economic effect of the Program within the period of 2018-2019 has exceeded KZT600 billion. Significant successes have been achieved in the introduction of digital technologies in the provision of public services, education, healthcare, financial, transport, mining and metallurgical sectors which allowed Kazakhstan to improve its position in the current world ratings,» Askar Mamin said.

«This month, as part of working meetings in San Francisco, agreements were reached on creating joint funds with market leaders in the field of acceleration and venture financing. We are taking consistent measures to increase the availability of financial resources in this sector. Samruk-Kazyna foundation has great potential and opportunities to create sustainable demand for startup innovations,» Askar Mamin said.

Mamin noted that the new AIFC-based center will allow the Kazakhstani center to join a network of large centers around the world including in Israel, India, China, the United Arab Emirates, the USA and Japan.

It should be noted that about 700 people took part in the event.