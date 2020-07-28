PM orders to update roadmap for e-commercethe development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFOR - At the government session chaired by the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, issues of the development of electronic commerce were considered, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov and Acting Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin reported on the work carried out in this direction.

In the first half of this year, the volume of electronic commerce in the retail turnover of Kazakhstan has grown by more than one and a half times.

The prime minister stressed that e-commerce has great prospects and has a multiplier effect on related sectors of the economy — logistics, container shipping, courier services, digital services and services, cashless circulation, the labor market, etc.

«We are faced with the task of developing effective measures that will simplify e-commerce procedures, provide access to financing, increase confidence in the conclusion of transactions via the Internet, and also counter cybercrime,» Mamin said.

The prime minister noted that over 300 thousand new jobs and specialties will be created in the e-commerce sector by 2025, taking into account related industries. In this regard, the prime minister instructed the Ministry of Trade, together with the Ministry of Labor, NCE Atameken and large online stores, to develop a special program to train entrepreneurs in effective online trading, actively involving young people.

In order to more effectively develop trade logistics, the ministries of trade and digital development were instructed to coordinate plans for the development of a network of fulfillment centers and the National Distribution System currently being created, together with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan — to work out the creation of new lending products in online trade.

«The use of innovative technological solutions requires the adoption of amendments and additions to the laws,» Mamin said, instructing the Ministry of Digital Development to speed up the development of a relevant bill and submit it for consideration by the Government this year.

The Head of Government instructed to intensify the work on the launch of a single platform for receiving complaints and suggestions from consumers in online trade on the principle of «one window», as well as to establish effective feedback.

Mamin instructed to update the Roadmap for the development of electronic commerce until 2023.



