Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

PM orders to step up work to reduce pollution levels in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2021, 12:27
PM orders to step up work to reduce pollution levels in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has instructed the Government to step up work to reduce pollution levels across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In order to solve the existing ecological problems the new Ecology Code taking into account the world’s best practice has been adopted,» Premier Mamin said at the Government’s session on Tuesday.

He also noted that the roadmaps aimed at reducing the pollution levels have been developed hand in hand with the public and local authorities.

«It is high time to step up work to reduce those levels, especially in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty,» the Prime Minister added.

He also ordered to look into the problem of construction disposal sites as the number of illegal landfills in the regions is becoming alarming.

«… there are no construction disposal sites in the country and I order the Ministry of Industry together with the Ministries of Ecology and Finance to develop a draft project of a municipal solid waste site,» said Askar Mamin, adding that extra construction disposal sites are needed in the regions of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Environment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023