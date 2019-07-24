PM opens ferroalloy plant in Karaganda region

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – In Karaganda region, Prime Minister of the Republic of KazakhstanAskar Mamin participated in the grand opening of a ferroalloy plant and visitedseveral mining and processing enterprises, Kazinform cites the Kazakh PM’s pressservice.

The head of the Government congratulated those present on the launch of a new ferroalloy plant, underscoring the importance of a high-tech enterprise for further socio-economic development of the region.

One of the features of the project is the introduction of the cutting-edge technological production developments within the framework of Industry 4.0.





At the first phase, the company plans to yield 180,000 tons of fully export-oriented products per annum.

«In prospect, we are going to increase output up to 240,000 tons every year,» Askar Mamin said and highlighted that «the complex of gas cleaning systems and the use of electric power instead of coal will almost completely neutralize harmful emissions into the atmosphere and, therefore, will minimize the negative impact on the environment«.





The new ferroalloy plant will be one of the key metallurgical ones and will make a positive contribution to the socio-economic development of the region and the entire country.

Ferrosilicon will mainly be supplied to Russia, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and the countries of the European Union. It is worth mentioning that the share of the Kazakhstani content in the finished-product output will be more than 94%.

During the plant construction, more than 1,500 new jobs were created. 350 permanent jobs will be created in the period of operation with an increase up to 550 during the second phase.





The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan stressed the vital role of Karaganda region in the development of manufacturing, metallurgical, mining industries, in particular, ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy and engineering in Kazakhstan.

«Industry diversification, modernization of the systemic companies, and encouragement of investment are underway in Karaganda region,» Mamin said, emphasizing that 93% of all investment attracted are private, and half of it is foreign investment. 35 new ambitious investment projects worth over KZT 1 trillion are being implemented in the region. This includes 17 foreign-invested projects. Investment increased by 72% in the first half of 2019.





During his trip to Karaganda region, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visited enterprises producing copper cathode, processing and beneficiating silver-lead ore from the Alaigyr deposit, as well as the mining and benification complex at the Koktaszhal deposit.





Askar Mamin inspected SES Saran solar power station, as well as the reconstructed northern and eastern bypass roads of the city of Karaganda. Familiarizing himself with the project for the construction of the Kokpekty-Karagaily railway line (over 20 km) that bypasses Lake Karasor, he was informed about the renovation of the railway section damaged by floods.