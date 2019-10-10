PM: Nur-Sultan becoming a driving force for the development of smart technologies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The VIII summit of the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization) has started its work in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin greeted the participants of the summit.

«This summit is an important platform to develop the tourism industry. Today, tourism is responsible for 10% of global GDP, 10% of jobs and 5% of the entire industry. According to the UNWTO, the tourism industry is growing. We know that the number of tourists has increased over the past 10 years and this is important for the economies of countries that promote and develop tourism. In addition, in the recent times tourism has also forwards the sustainable development of cities. We have ambitious goals to expand tourism potential. We want to attract international companies and international organizations in order to promote tourism», said Askar Mamin opening the summit.

At the same time, he recalled that the Government has developed a tourism enhancement program designed for 2019-2025.

The Prime Minister also noted that the volume of investment in construction in the capital increased and reached KZT3.3 trillion or USD50 billion. The legislative base for the city’s evolvement is also progressive. Nur-Sultan is becoming a driving force for the development of smart technologies.

Note that more than 1400 representatives of 80 countries arrived in the city to partake in the summit. In addition, well-known foreign entrepreneurs, architects, journalists and representatives of state and tourist organizations arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The summit will discuss the most important issues of sustainability, accessibility, urban governance, innovation and technology, while emphasizing the importance of including tourism on the agenda of the smart city as a way to promote the development of inclusive and sustainable cities.