PM meets with Belarusian President Lukashenko

20 July 2020, 16:53
MINSK. KAZINFORM - As part of his visit to Minsk, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and took part in a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

During the meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, topical issues of cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, agricultural, digital spheres, industrial cooperation, as well as interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed.

Speaking at the session, the Head of Kazakh Government emphasized that in order to ensure timely and high-quality exchange of information to solve problematic issues of interaction, it is necessary to accelerate the integration of national systems in the areas of veterinary, sanitary, phytosanitary, transport and customs control.

To date, within the framework of the development of the EAEU Integrated Information System, 88 general processes have been developed, of which 19 (21%) have been put into effect.

The Head of Kazakh Government noted that an increase in mutual supplies is possible by providing a more complete involvement of the EAEU manufacturing enterprises in public procurement, in which an agreement was previously reached to provide national treatment.

The prime minister stressed the need to strengthen the work of the Digital Office created in February 2018 in the structure of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Of the 78 digital initiatives, only 14 (18%) were supported, 20 are under revision (40 rejected, 4 pending).

The meeting participants reviewed the progress in removing barriers within the framework of the functioning of the EAEU internal market, improving the mechanisms for applying special protective, anti-dumping and countervailing measures, further developing the system for labeling goods with identification means, creating common markets for gas, oil and oil products, and other issues.

As a result of the session, the interstate program «Integrated system of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union for the production and provision of space and geoinformation products and services based on national sources of Earth remote sensing data» was adopted. The program provides for the pooling of the resources of the existing and prospective constellations of satellites, the creation of a single data bank for space imagery and a joint ERS space system based on medium and high resolution spacecraft, the development and production of which will be carried out in cooperation with enterprises of the EAEU countries.

The Council approved a comprehensive plan of measures in the field of healthcare and sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in the territories of the EAEU member states, ordered to create maps for the development of the EAEU agroindustry and industrialization, as well as made a decision not to put the marks of customs authorities in transport, commercial and other documents when performing customs operations in electronic form from March 2021.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin held bilateral talks with the heads of the governments of Belarus — Roman Golovchenko, Kyrgyzstan — Kubatbek Boronov, Russia — Mikhail Mishustin, Moldova — Ion Chicu.


