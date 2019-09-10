Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM meets EBRD Board of Directors

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 September 2019, 13:15
PM meets EBRD Board of Directors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with the members of the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for discussing the state and prospects of implementation of the joint investment projects in the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, Askar Mamin noted that the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave special attention to the cooperation with the leading international financial institutions, including the EBRD.

In the past 27 years, the EBRD has invested more than $9bn in more than 260 projects in Kazakhstan. Agreements on 43 of them were achieved in 2018 and 2019.

According to Askar Mamin, Kazakhstan strives to create a model of economic growth based on sustainable private sector. «In 8 months of 2019, the growth of Kazakhstan economy made 4.3%. Our strategic goal is to achieve annual 5% growth of GDP. For this, we need to boost the attraction of investments from $24bn in 2018 to more than $32bn by 2025,» said the Kazakh PM.

As the PM’s press service informed, Askar Mamin called the representatives of the EBRD Board of Directors to continue participation in implementation of the projects in energy, green economy, housing and utilities, SMEs development, transport and financial sectors and infrastructure construction.

He pointed out the importance of further deepening of the cooperation in implementation of the largest in Kazakhstan PPP project – the construction of Big Almaty Ring Motor Road. The project will let increase Kazakhstan’s transport potential and improve the ecological situation in Almaty city and Almaty region.

The Head of the Kazakh Government and ministers informed the EBRD on improvement of the country’s investment climate and major strategic priorities in regards to economy and people’s wellbeing.

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    EBRD  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan