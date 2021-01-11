Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    PM Mamin votes for People’s Assembly candidates to Majilis

    11 January 2021, 11:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and member of the Council of the People’s Assembly Askar Mamin has cast his vote at the 28th session of the Assembly on the election of the deputies of the Majilis, Kazinform reports.

    The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is currently voting for the candidates nominated by the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan who will later join the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    The candidates were nominated at the session of the Assembly’s Council on December 11.

    In total, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan nominated nine candidates, namely Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov, Avetik Amirkhanyan, Ilyas Bularov, Nataliya Dementieva, Yuri Li, Vakil Nabiyev, Shamil Ossin, Vladimir Tokhtassunov, and Abilfas Khamedov. , the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, elected by the Assembly is currently underway in Nur-Sultan city,

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires