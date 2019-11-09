Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM Mamin visits Kazakhstan’s leading farming enterprise

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 November 2019, 12:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Rodina village in Tselinograd district of Akmola region where he familiarized with the day to day activity of Agrofirma Rodina LLP, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

During the visit, Prime Minister Mamin surveyed the enterprise’s agricultural machinery fleet, dairy complex, Rodina plant as well as social facilities in the village, including a hockey court, a school, a supermarket and so on.

«Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pay utmost attention to the issues of development of villages and domestic agroindustrial complex. Your enterprise is one of the leaders in agricultural sphere in Kazakhstan. It is necessary to disseminate the accumulated experience across other agricultural firms and companies in Kazakhstan,» Mamin told head of the company Ivan Sauer.

Sauer, in turn, told the Premier how he plans to further grow the farming enterprise.

The visit was held as part of the implementation of the «Auyl – yel besigi» (Village the cradle of the country) project.

