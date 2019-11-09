Go to the main site
    PM Mamin to participate in session of Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission

    9 November 2019, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin will participate in the 10th session of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum on November 10-11 in Instanbul, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    During his visit to Turkey, Prime Minister Mamin is set to hold talks with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    The Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum will bring together reps of over 150 Kazakhstani and 700 Turkish companies. Premier Mamin is expected to meet with the heads of Yildirim, Ronesans, Kibar, Calik, Koc, Zorlu, Eczacibasi holdings on the sidelines of the forum.

    Some 20 cooperation agreements in the sphere of infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, housing construction are to be signed at the forum.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

