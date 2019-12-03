Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM Mamin receives head of International Association of Athletics Federations

Alzhanova Raushan
3 December 2019, 10:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On December 2, Prime Minister Askar Mamin received a delegation led by the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Sebastian Newbold Coe.

«The popularization of sports including athletics is an important area of our policy. Seven advanced athletics centers are under construction in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Taldykorgan, Atyrau and Ust-Kamenogorsk», said A. Mamin.

Today over 20 thousand Kazakhstanis are keen on athletics. Eleven thousand study at youth sports schools and over 600 are professionally involved in sports.

Kazakhstan has been a member of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) since 1993. Kazakhstani athletes have secured more than 20 awards including gold medals won by Olga Shishigina and Olga Rypakova.

The parties discussed the prospects of cooperation in training qualified coaching staff, promoting track and field athletics as a mass sport.

The meeting was attended by the President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev, Minister for Culture and Sports A. Raimkulova, president of the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation D. Akhmetov, the Olympic champions in athletics O. Shishigina and O. Rypakova.

