PM Mamin presents state awards on the occasion of Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Askar Mamin handed over state awards to representatives of ministries and departments, primeminister.kz reports.

«The First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the task to ensure stable economic growth and improve the well-being of citizens. Following the results of 11 months we can say that the country’s economy has grown by 4.4%,» said A. Mamin congratulating the audience on the upcoming Independence Day.

Vice Minister of Health L. Aktaeva, Vice Minister of Agriculture R. Kurmanov, Vice Minister of Finance T. Savelieva, Chairman of the Committee of the Ministry of National Economy N. Aydapkelov, Chairman of the Committee of Finance Ministry M. Sultangaziyev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Agriculture Ministry A. Mars, deputy head of the executive office manager of PM A. Zhakenov, Head of the Office of the Prime Minister E. Umarov were bestowed «Kurmet» Order.

Notes of acknowledgement of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan were handed to the first vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development K. Uskenbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Health Ministry - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the country J. Bekshin, Chairman of the Committee of the Ministry of Information and Public Development L. Suindik.

A «Shapagat» medal was awarded to the director of «Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled» M.Abdukarimov and the founder of «Green TAI» social workshop E. Askerov.

Vice-Minister of Finance R. Yensebayev, chairman of the Committee of National Economy Ministry A. Darbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Ministry for Industry and Infrastructure Development A. Idyrysov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Ministry for Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources T. Satiyev and a number of employees of the Office of the Prime Minister received «Yeren yenbegi ushin» medals.

Nur Otan party award was handed to the first deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance A. Smailov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development B. Atamkulov, Minister of Trade and Integration B. Sultanov, Head of the Office of the Prime Minister G. Koishybayev and Advisor to the Prime Minister G. Abdrakhimov.