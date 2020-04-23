Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM Mamin partakes in session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
23 April 2020, 20:14
PM Mamin partakes in session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin took part in an extraordinary meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council which was held in the format of videoconference, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the Prime Minister.

The meeting’s participants reviewed the progress of preparing the draft Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025 including approaches to setting of prices (tariffs) for gas transportation services within the EAEU common market, gradual liberalization of international road transport and the development of flexible targeted mechanisms promoting economic development of the EAEU member states as well as expanding cooperation in the field of healthcare. The meeting was also attended by Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Belarus - Sergey Rumas, Kyrgyzstan - Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, the Republic of Armenia - Nikol Pashinyan and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.


