PM Mamin meets with heads of EU diplomatic missions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has held a regular meeting with heads of diplomatic missions of the European Union member states accredited in Kazakhstan.

The event is being carried out as part of the Dialogue platform on investment cooperation further development; this has been reported by Kazinform with the reference to the press service of the Prime Minister.

The parties have discussed the results of the work done within three months after the first session. The considered issues are regarded to trade, economic and investment cooperation, promotion of export of Kazakhstani products to the EU, collaboration in agriculture, energy, transport, customs, environment and climate change, legislative measures aimed at improving investment climate in Kazakhstan, as well as the results of the 3rd meeting of Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Committee in trade configuration which was held on September 30 the current year.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin noted that the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pay great attention to cooperation with the countries of the European Union which is one of the most significant trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan.

EU states make more than half of foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan. Within the period of 2005 and first half of 2019 the EU invested about USD150 billion. The EU also acts as the largest trading partner of the Republic of Kazakhstan (as of July 2019). Thus, bilateral trade in goods and services reached almost USD20 billion.

Mr. Mamin emphasized that ensuring the growth of foreign direct investment and trade is one of the priority areas of Kazakhstan’s Government.

Askar Mamin called on the ambassadors of the European Union to further open and active dialogue in order to promote economic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU.

In turn, chair persons of diplomatic missions stressed the positive dynamics of work on the creation of comfortable conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan.

Sven-Olov Karlsson, head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan, expressed confidence that the active efforts of the Kazakh Government on investment climate improvement will give an additional impetus to enhancing trade, economic and investment partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU states.

It should be noted that the event was attended by Petros Sourmelis, head of the department for Central Asia, Russia, the CIS, Ukraine, the Western Balkans and Turkey, EU Directorate-General for Trade, ambassadors of Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Spain, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Greece, Spain , Croatia, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, representatives of Lithuania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Finland, Belgium, Czech Republic as well as chair persons of large world companies.