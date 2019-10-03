Go to the main site
    PM Mamin, Mayor of Turkestan region launch republican tree planting campaign

    3 October 2019, 14:02

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin is on a working trip to Turkestan region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional governor’s office.

    Today Prime Minister Askar Mamin and the head of the region Umirzak Shukeyev have planted trees on Nurtas Ondasynov alley and launched a republican tree planting campaign.

    As part of «Eco Hour!» campaign seedlings of 20 chestnuts, 30 linden trees and 50 junipers were planted on the alley.

    In addition, it is planned to plant 220 thousand different trees to make a «green belt» around the city of Turkestan.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Environment Turkestan region
