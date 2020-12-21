Go to the main site
    PM Mamin launches production of Yutong buses in Saran

    21 December 2020, 14:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin took part in the opening ceremony of the QazTehna plant for the production of buses, electric buses and special equipment in the city of Saran, Karaganda region, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    The company was established in partnership with the world's largest bus manufacturer – Yutong. The cost of the project is about 23 billion tenge, over 1,000 new jobs will be created. The annual design capacity is 1,200 buses and electric buses, as well as 500 pieces of special equipment.
    The plant provides for the launch of several production cycles: welding, painting, component production, a research center, as well as a track for testing and checking equipment.

    Yutong buses are used in more than 30 countries on all continents. The equipment meets all international quality standards in the field of public transportation. The buses are equipped with seats and special ramps for people with disabilities, an electronic ticketing and surveillance system.
    The new project will give an impetus to the development of the economy of the Karaganda region and the implementation of the Program for the renewal and modernization of public transport by domestic buses.


    The Head of Government was informed about the prospects for the further development of the industrial zone of the city of Saran, as well as the Onai electronic ticketing system.
    As part of the working trip, the Head of Government also visited Borusan Makina Kazakhstan LLP – the only center in the CIS with a full cycle of service of Caterpillar special equipment and restoration of heavy equipment components.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

