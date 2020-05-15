Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM Mamin inspects major social infrastructure projects in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 May 2020, 18:30
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the progress of spring field work and the implementation of major projects in the fields of energy, industry, housing and social infrastructure in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports citing the Prime Minister’s press service.

In Altai area of the region head of the Government got acquainted with the structure of cultivated areas and the course of spring field work of Altai Niva LLP, the construction of the Turgusun hydroelectric station.

In the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk Prime Minister visited the major machine-building and metallurgical enterprises of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Ust-Kamenogorsk Plant of Industrial Fittings and the Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Plant.

The head of Government inspected the construction of social housing as part of the Nurly Zher state program in the new microdistrict of the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk. In total, it is planned to build 48 houses with a total area of ​​about 400 thousand square meters. During a visit to the East Kazakhstan State Technical University named after D. Serikbayev Mr. Mamin was presented research and development projects including those aimed at import substitution.

In addition A. Mamin visited the regional children's hospital. He was informed on the work of resuscitation and operating units, as well as a scientific project on immune plasma segregation for the treatment of COVID-19-infected patients.


East Kazakhstan region    Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
