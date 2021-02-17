PM Mamin inspects development projects in Shymkent and Turkistan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the construction of transport, housing and socio-cultural infrastructure in Shymkent and Turkistan, as well as the development of the industrial and water-energy potential of the region. In Shymkent, the head of government was informed about the progress of construction of a new passenger terminal of the international airport with a capacity of 2,000 passengers per hour, which is scheduled to be commissioned in October 2021, primeminister.kz reports.

Mamin inspected the construction of a transport interchange at the intersection of Kunaev Avenue and Ryskulov Street, which is planned to be commissioned this year. The head of government visited Karlskrona LC AB LLP for the production of pumping units, pipeline fittings and electrical equipment. The capacity of the enterprise is from 2.5 thousand to 10 thousand water pumps, as well as 7 thousand tons of castings and non-standard equipment. The prime minister got acquainted with the construction progress of the Shymkent City microdistrict, where investors, together with the Shymkent social and entrepreneurial corporation, will allocate 199 billion tenge for the implementation of 9 projects in the areas of housing construction (532 thousand sq. m. of housing) and education (2 schools for 3,800 students).

In January 2021, in Shymkent, the volume of industrial production amounted to 54.4 billion tenge, an increase of 9.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2020. Steady dynamics was noted in the manufacturing industry, which has grown by 10.6% since the beginning of the year. The main growth drivers were pharmaceuticals (+54.6%), the production of coke and petroleum products (+12.6%), other non-metallic products (+12.2%), food (+7.2%).

Construction volumes increased by 27.5% to 1.5 billion tenge, 32.6 thousand sq. m of housing, which is 2.8 times more than the same indicator in 2020. The growth in production in agriculture amounted to 8.8%, reaching 2.1 billion tenge. Fixed capital investment increased to 12.8 billion tenge, which is 2.7 times more than in January 2020.

For 2021-2025, a pool of 123 investment projects worth 1.36 trillion tenge has been formed in Shymkent with the creation of 11,500 new jobs. This year, it is planned to implement 61 projects for 129.2 billion tenge with the opening of 2,300 jobs.

The prime minister inspected the progress of work to eliminate the shortage of irrigation water and improve the efficiency of irrigated lands in the Turkistan region — projects for the overhaul of the Turkistan main canal and the construction of a machine canal to fill it from the Syrdarya river, the construction of the Kensai-Koskorgan-2 reservoir, reconstruction of the lake system Zhetikol. The implementation of these projects will increase the annual volume of water use by 195.4 million cubic meters and increase the volume of agricultural products produced by 14 billion tenge.

In Turkistan, the head of government got acquainted with the improvement of the airport territory, the construction of housing infrastructure and the development of the city's business center, as well as the implementation of investment projects — Caravanserai multifunctional tourist complex, the Regional Research Universal Library, the Park of the First President, Uly Dala Elі Center and the linear park along Sattarkhanov Avenue.



