PM Mamin inspects construction of sports and culture facilities

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 February 2020, 13:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the construction of the Athletic Sports Complex and the Kazakh Drama Theater in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reported with the reference to primeminister.kz.

The building is scheduled to be commissioned on July 6, the Capital’s Day.

The complex includes an athletic core area with 14 athletic tracks, broad and pole jump sectors, a 11m wide pool with 25m long lanes, a 5x5 m pool equipped with a lifting platform, a hotel for athletes, an athletic gym, a warm-up lane with a 160-meter-long running track, and sectors for high jumping. The bleachers are designed for 6,838 people.

photo

The construction of the Kazakh Drama Theater is carried out on a 6 hectares land plot. The building includes a large hall for 600 spectators, a chamber hall for 200 people, an art gallery, a restaurant, a ceremonial meeting room, dressing rooms and other administrative, technical and sanitary facilities.

The Head of Government instructed to carry out all construction work efficiently and put the objects into operation as per the schedule.


photo

photo

photo


