    PM Mamin holds personal reception of citizens at Nur Otan office

    27 September 2019, 14:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Under the instruction to fulfill the task of forming «Listening State» set by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State of the Nation Address, Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a personal reception of citizens at the Nur Otan Party’s Republican Public Reception, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

    Residents of various regions of the country came to Nur Otan with problems related to electricity and water supply, infrastructure development and other issues.

    The head of the Government said that there has been developed a project on clustered water supply worth KZT4.5 billion. It is expected that the project will resolve the existing problem regarding to the district’s water supply.

    It was reported that Askar Mamin gave specific instructions to the leadership of the Akimats, as well as ministries and departments.

    Subsequently, in order to quickly respond to citizens' appeals, the Prime Minister instructed members of the Government to hold regular meetings with the population in public receptions of the Nur Otan party.

    Raushan Alzhanova

