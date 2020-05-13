Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM Mamin holds meeting on digitalization

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 May 2020, 16:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting of the Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the implementation of digitalization. The meeting has considered the progress of the implementation of the Smart Bridge project, the digitalization of local executive bodies and land matters, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Prime Minister.

The Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev made a report on the work carried out in all these areas. Akim of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov spoke about the implementation of ‘smart city’ concept, the Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov and the Chairman of the State Corporation «Government for Citizens» Assemgul Baltasheva reported on the digitalization of land matters.

To ensure digitalization in the regions, the Reference Standard of «smart cities» has been introduced. At the same time, the Government is developing a bill to optimize and simplify the procedures for the provision of land, provide amendments to the Land, Civil Codes and a number of laws.

The Prime Minister instructed to work out the issues of transferring all public and business services to an online format by the third quarter of the current year.


