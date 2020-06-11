Go to the main site
    PM Mamin holds interim meeting of Foreign Investors Council

    11 June 2020, 14:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin held an intermediate meeting of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Prime Minister.

    «EY» company’s managing partner for Kazakhstan and Central Asia E. Dossymbekov, «Agip Caspian Sea B.V.» managing director N. Aggogeri and chairman of the Shell Concern in Kazakhstan O. Lazare reported on the FIC joint working groups’ activities on the implementation of investment policies, the issues of energy, environment and oil and gas industries, labor legislation, human capital development and attracting foreign labor.

    The meeting examined the implementation of the protocol instructions adopted at the 32nd plenary meeting of the FIC and preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Council themed «Development of non-resource exports».

    Thus, over 5 months of the current year the volume of mining has increased by 5.2%, manufacturing - by 4.9%. In May (compared with April) trade grew by 28.3%, transport sector - by 20.7%, investment in fixed assets - by 32%.

    The event was also participated by members of the Government, leadership of the National Bank, General Prosecutor's Office, «Atameken» NCE, «Baiterek» NMH JSC, «Qazindustry» Kazakhstan Center for Industry, «Kazakh Export» Export Insurance Company JSC and others.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
