PM Mamin holds extended meeting on livestock development

25 December 2019, 19:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a meeting on the development of beef cattle breeding.

The roundtable was held at the Ministry of Agriculture, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov reported on measures taken to increase the number of cattle and beef production, akims of the North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov, Karaganda region — Zhenis Kassymbek, Pavlodar region — Bulat Bakauov, Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev, Kostanay region — Arkhimed Mukhambetov as well as a number of representatives of the agricultural business voiced their comments.

A sectorial program for the development of livestock farming is being implemented in the framework of the State Agro-Industrial Complex Development Program for 2017-2021.

Today in the republic, there are a little more than 7.1 million heads of cattle, including 4.7 million milk-yield livestock units and 2.3 million meat-yield livestock units. The annual increase in domestic stock is 5%. This year, there has been financed the construction of 24 feedlots for 52 thousand livestock units.

Particular attention is paid to forage production. By 2021 it is planned to increase fodder crops area to 4 million ha.

The head of government instructed the authorized state bodies, as well as the regional akimats, together with representatives of the agricultural business to elaborate mechanisms for implementing the task related to the development of meat farming in Kazakhstan.

