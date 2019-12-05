PM Mamin gives start to textile factory in Shymkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin in the framework of ensuring the implementation of the SPIID programs, the Economics of Simple Things, initiated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as the instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the socio-economic development of Shymkent and Turkestan region, made a working trip to the region, MIA Kazinform reports with reference to primeminister.kz.

In Shymkent the Head of Government attended the opening ceremony of a spinning factory of Alliance Trade and Industrial Company LLP, a joint venture of Kazakhstan Investment Fund JSC and the Alliance Textile Uzbek Association of Light Industry Enterprises.

The project was implemented in the framework of the agreements reached in June the current year between the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the creation of a joint textile cluster.

Askar Mamin expressed confidence that the launch of the factory will give a great impetus to the development of the textile cluster in Kazakhstan.

«The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly noted the importance of attracting foreign investment in non-resource sectors of the economy. Considering the positive experience of Uzbekistan in textile industry development an agreement was signed on joint launch of a textile cluster in Shymkent. The agreement was concluded on June 22 at the XVIII meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan», A. Mamin emphasized.

At the first stage the enterprise created 120 new jobs. The factory’s volume of cotton fiber processing will be 6 thousand tons per year. Investments of the Uzbek side in the project are about KZT4.6 billion.

Within the framework of the Road Map for the restoration of the textile cluster in Shymkent, it is planned to additionally launch two factories. In total the factories will ensure a 2-fold increase in cotton consumption and create 800 new jobs.

In Maylyoshak village of Turkestan region A. Mamin attended an opening ceremony of the factory for the production of fast food products.

CG Foods Central Asia is the world’s largest producer of instant noodles. The company has invested KZT5.7 billion in the project. About 300 local people will be employed.

The volume of products will exceed 4.5 thousand tons per year. It was informed that the company will use domestic raw materials in the production process. The products are planned to be delivered both to domestic and foreign markets.