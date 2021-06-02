Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    PM Mamin, Exxon Mobil Senior Vice President Neil Chapman discuss investment projects in Kazakhstan

    2 June 2021, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Neil Chapman have had a meeting today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    The meeting discussed the implementation of joint investment projects in exploring, producing, and transporting raw hydrocarbons, including Tengizchevroil’s further expansion project and wellhead pressure management project, development of the North Caspian project, and modernization of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil pipeline.

    Special focus was placed on prospects of further development of Kashagan, where 15.1 million tons of oil were produced in 2020, 7.1% more than in 2019. In 2021, it is planned to produce 15.15 million tons of oil at the oilfield.

    Development of joint projects in oil and gas chemistry such as production of polyethylene and high value added products was also discussed.

    The Kazakh Government Head instructed to set up a working group to look into the experience of Exxon Mobil in implementing petrochemical projects in the country.

    Mamin stressed the importance of localizing production of Exxon Mobil’s original equipment in the country, increasing the share of Kazakhstan’s content in the company’s procurements, using advanced environmentally friendly technologies, observing the high environmental protection and labor safety standards as well as implementing social projects in the country.

    Since 1993 Exxon Mobil has funneled over $26bn into the Kazakh economy.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Investment projects Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Industry Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Global Center for Digital Carbon Trading to be set up at AIFC
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued