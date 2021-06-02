PM Mamin, Exxon Mobil Senior Vice President Neil Chapman discuss investment projects in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Neil Chapman have had a meeting today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The meeting discussed the implementation of joint investment projects in exploring, producing, and transporting raw hydrocarbons, including Tengizchevroil’s further expansion project and wellhead pressure management project, development of the North Caspian project, and modernization of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil pipeline.

Special focus was placed on prospects of further development of Kashagan, where 15.1 million tons of oil were produced in 2020, 7.1% more than in 2019. In 2021, it is planned to produce 15.15 million tons of oil at the oilfield.

Development of joint projects in oil and gas chemistry such as production of polyethylene and high value added products was also discussed.

The Kazakh Government Head instructed to set up a working group to look into the experience of Exxon Mobil in implementing petrochemical projects in the country.

Mamin stressed the importance of localizing production of Exxon Mobil’s original equipment in the country, increasing the share of Kazakhstan’s content in the company’s procurements, using advanced environmentally friendly technologies, observing the high environmental protection and labor safety standards as well as implementing social projects in the country.

Since 1993 Exxon Mobil has funneled over $26bn into the Kazakh economy.