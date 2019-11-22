Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM Mamin chairs Baiterek Holding board meeting

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 November 2019, 10:14
PM Mamin chairs Baiterek Holding board meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, chaired a meeting of «Baiterek National Management Holding» JSC board of directors, PM’s press service informs.

In 2016-2019 the republican budget and the National Fund of Kazakhstan allocated the Baiterek NMH KZT824 billion aimed at financing the construction of rental housing; guaranteeing equity deposits; supporting domestic exporters, local producers of non-commodities and foreign markets services providers; providing rural settlements with broadband Internet access; implementing of SPIID 2015 – 2019; the development program «Business Roadmap 2020», «Main gas line Saryarka» and other projects.

The meeting approved the adjusted development plan for 2017-2021 and the annual budget of Baiterek holding for 2019, the risk report, the report of the holding’s Internal Audit Service in regard with the third quarter of the current year, the annual budget and the board’s work plan for 2020.

The development plan of Baiterek NMH was adjusted for carrying-out «Svoy Dom» program of the JSC «ZhilStroySberBank», projects in automotive industry and construction sector, modernization of transport and industrial infrastructure, financing of manufacturing industry etc.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Baiterek Holding  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan