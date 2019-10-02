Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM is on working trip to Turkestan region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
2 October 2019, 20:10
TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin is on a working trip to Turkestan region, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister has visited a site of restoration and museumification project discovered during archaeological excavations. The project has historical value and is intended to become a popular among tourists. It should be noted that Shymkent city was declared the cultural capital of the CIS in 2020.

photo

A. Mamin also reviewed plans for reviving the textile industry in the region.

Within 8 months of 2019, the volume of industrial production in Shymkent amounted to KZT359.6 billion. The manufacturing industry increased by 17.8% including chemical products - by 21%, metallurgy - by 25.9%, oil products - by 31.5%. The number of operating small and medium-sized businesses in Shymkent reached 67.2 thousand or 114.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

photo

The head of Government was presented a project of a new terminal in Shymkent airport. The new terminal’s capacity will be 400 passengers per hour. It is planned to be built by October 2020.

The Prime Minister inspected the 1st stage of modernization of Turkestan city including the construction of administrative, social and historical-cultural facilities, Akimat buildings, departments, media center, Nur-Sultan Square, Olympic Reserve sports school, public services center, music school, city park with fairground attractions, wedding palace, Eastern bathhouse and amphitheater.

A. Mamin together with U. Shukeyev, Akim of Turkestan region, and M. Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, have planted trees in the alley named after N. Ondasynov.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
