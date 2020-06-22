PM introduces first Vice Mnister of Healthcare to staff

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced to the staff of the Ministry of Health the first vice-minister Aleksey Tsoi, Kazinform reported with citing primeminister.kz.

Alexey Tsoi was appointed to the post by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Head of Government noted the great experience of A. Tsoi in the field of medicine and management. He will act as Minister of Health for the period of treatment of Yelzhan Birtanov.

Alexey Tsoi was born on April 2, 1977 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the SELS College London, PhD courses at Kazakhstan's State Medical Academy, South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Daneker International Law and International Business Institute, Higher School of Corporate Management of the Russian National Economy and Public Service Academy under the Russian President and International Business Academy. He completed an internship at Stanford University (USA), Singapore, Moscow, Germany, Great Britain and others.