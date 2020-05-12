Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM instructs to take steps to revive services sector in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2020, 10:45
PM instructs to take steps to revive services sector in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave an instruction to take specific steps to restore the domestic services sector as Kazakhstan is gradually easing the quarantine regime, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the Tuesday session of the Government, Prime Minister Mamin admitted that the economic growth had decreased by 0.2% over the past four months due to the introduction of the state of emergency and quarantine regime countrywide.

According to him, the quarantine regime has had a heavy toll on the services sector both in Kazakhstan and globally. In Kazakhstan, for instance, trade and transport services have seen a 30% decrease in April compared to March.

The Premier pointed out that with the gradual relaxation of the quarantine regime it is crucial to revive the services sector. Upon the instruction of the Kazakh President, the Government and business circles have mapped out a comprehensive plan aimed at the restoration of economic growth until yearend.

Both the Government and regional authorities, in his words, will be responsible for taking specific steps outlined in the plan to bring Kazakhstani economy back to life.

Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital