    PM instructs to start construction season on time

    7 April 2020, 14:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the government conference call chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, he ordered to begin construction season in the regions in a timely manner, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, the most important task of the Government is to increase the volume of construction, provide the population with housing, save jobs and create new ones.

    Today, about 700 thousand people are involved in the construction industry. He informed that this year it is planned to build 15 million square meters of housing. In this regard, the construction sector should become one of the main sectors of the economic development, noted Askar Mamin at a Government meeting.

    The head of Government instructed the Ministry of Industry and Innovative Development to ensure the timely delivery of housing and development of allocated funds.

    He emphasized that it is important to start the construction season on time.


    Alzhanova Raushan

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
