Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM instructs to start construction season on time

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
7 April 2020, 14:50
PM instructs to start construction season on time

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the government conference call chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, he ordered to begin construction season in the regions in a timely manner, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the most important task of the Government is to increase the volume of construction, provide the population with housing, save jobs and create new ones.

Today, about 700 thousand people are involved in the construction industry. He informed that this year it is planned to build 15 million square meters of housing. In this regard, the construction sector should become one of the main sectors of the economic development, noted Askar Mamin at a Government meeting.

The head of Government instructed the Ministry of Industry and Innovative Development to ensure the timely delivery of housing and development of allocated funds.

He emphasized that it is important to start the construction season on time.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan