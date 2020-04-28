Go to the main site
    PM instructs to launch five wholesale distribution centers in Kazakhstan

    28 April 2020, 11:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At a Government meeting Prime Minister Askar Mamin has ordered to allocate land for the construction of wholesale distribution centers in the regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    He instructed regional Akimats to ensure the allocation of land and bring necessary infrastructure to wholesale distribution centers. The head of the Cabinet also instructed the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with Akimats, to ensure commissioning of five WDC this year.

    Earlier, the Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov announced that five wholesale distribution centers will be built in Pavlodar, Almaty and Turkestan regions.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Economy
