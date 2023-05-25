Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM instructs to estimate fire damage in Abai region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2023, 10:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed to survey the state of ‘Semey ormany’ wildlife reserve, fully extinguish the focal points of fire and glow nests and estimate the fire damage in Abai region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Cabinet’s meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Smailov stressed that wildlife fires pose a real threat, giving the instruction to the responsible authorities to contain and fully put out the fire raging in Abai region. In his words, the local authorities and the ministries of emergencies and ecology should make concerted efforts in that respect.

Alikhan Smailov went on to express gratitude to regions of the country that lent a helping hand to Abai region in putting out the massive wildfire. He also instructed the ministries of ecology and emergencies to survey the state of ‘Semey ormany’ wildlife reserve, fully extinguish the fire and glow nests and estimate the fire damage.

Recall that the massive wildfire has been raging in Abai region since Monday, May 22. The blaze broke out in the territory of Altai Krai (Russia) and spread to the area of ‘Semey ormany’ wildlife reserve in Kazakhstan. The total area of the fire currently totals some 3,500 ha.


