PM instructs to enhance work on state programs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has instructed to enhance the work on implementing the state programs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister instructed the governor’s offices to enhance the efforts on state programs, noting the importance of ensuring employment, during the Tuesday government session.

He went on to say that the measures to streamline business processes on the e-labor exchange should be taken. According to him, it is of importance to achieve the planned employment indicators and create permanent jobs.