Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM instructs to enhance work on state programs

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 August 2020, 10:02
PM instructs to enhance work on state programs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has instructed to enhance the work on implementing the state programs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister instructed the governor’s offices to enhance the efforts on state programs, noting the importance of ensuring employment, during the Tuesday government session.

He went on to say that the measures to streamline business processes on the e-labor exchange should be taken. According to him, it is of importance to achieve the planned employment indicators and create permanent jobs.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan