Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM instructs to continue work on launching flights to Shanghai and Singapore

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
7 October 2019, 12:36
PM instructs to continue work on launching flights to Shanghai and Singapore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development to further improve the work in the civil aviation industry and timely fulfill all the plans.

«I instruct the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, together with the ministries of national economy, finance, foreign affairs, to continue to work on opening flights to Shanghai and Singapore by 2020. In addition it is needed to complete accreditation procedures for domestic airlines to open flights to New York», Askar Mamin said at a government meeting.

He also drew attention to the need for reconstruction of runways and airport terminals in the regions of Kazakhstan.

According to his words, the construction of a terminal of the Shymkent airport and the airport in Turkestan with the participation of a foreign investor should be completed in a timely manner. He explained that a number of events are planned in the city of Shymkent as it was announced the cultural capital of the CIS.

In addition, Askar Mamin instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development to step up efforts to provide the «open sky» regime for domestic carriers at Kazakhstani airports.

Government of Kazakhstan   CIS  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events