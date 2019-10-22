PM instructs to boost public-private partnership development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Government real-time conference chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin has discussed the issues of public-private partnership development, the PM's press service reports.

Ministers of national economy Ruslan Dalenov, industry and infrastructure development – Beibut Atamkulov, healthcare – Yelzhan Birtanov, education and science – Askhat Aimagambetov, Akims of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek, Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpaev, First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov reported on the work being done in this direction.

As of October 1 the current year 615 PPP agreements worth KZT1.6 trillion have been concluded.

There are 547 PPP facilities worth about KZT472 billion at the operational stage including 541 of local significance worth KZT288.4 billion and 6 of republican significance worth KZT183.6 billion.

There are 68 projects worth KZT1.091 billion at the stage of implementation including Big Almaty Ring Road, provision broadband Internet access in rural areas, air passenger data system.

Speaking about healthcare, over the last 3 year local executive bodies have concluded 127 PPP agreements totaling KZT58.9 billion. In 2019 twenty one contracts were concluded worth KZT23.5 billion. In the period from 2019 to 2024 it was planned to build 16 large hospitals within PPP worth KZT838.5 billion. It should be noted that 7 of the above mentioned projects have been already launched.

558 PPP educational projects worth KZT243 billion are being implemented across the country.

The prime minister instructed to continue the implementation of major infrastructure projects in such sectors of economy as transport, energy, housing and communal services.

«In general we need to build effective interaction between the state and a private partner in order to ensure sustainable socio-economic development of the country», summarized Mamin.