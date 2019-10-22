Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    PM instructs to boost public-private partnership development

    22 October 2019, 11:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Government real-time conference chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin has discussed the issues of public-private partnership development, the PM's press service reports.

    Ministers of national economy Ruslan Dalenov, industry and infrastructure development – Beibut Atamkulov, healthcare – Yelzhan Birtanov, education and science – Askhat Aimagambetov, Akims of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek, Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpaev, First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov reported on the work being done in this direction.

    As of October 1 the current year 615 PPP agreements worth KZT1.6 trillion have been concluded.

    There are 547 PPP facilities worth about KZT472 billion at the operational stage including 541 of local significance worth KZT288.4 billion and 6 of republican significance worth KZT183.6 billion.

    There are 68 projects worth KZT1.091 billion at the stage of implementation including Big Almaty Ring Road, provision broadband Internet access in rural areas, air passenger data system.

    Speaking about healthcare, over the last 3 year local executive bodies have concluded 127 PPP agreements totaling KZT58.9 billion. In 2019 twenty one contracts were concluded worth KZT23.5 billion. In the period from 2019 to 2024 it was planned to build 16 large hospitals within PPP worth KZT838.5 billion. It should be noted that 7 of the above mentioned projects have been already launched.

    558 PPP educational projects worth KZT243 billion are being implemented across the country.

    The prime minister instructed to continue the implementation of major infrastructure projects in such sectors of economy as transport, energy, housing and communal services.

    «In general we need to build effective interaction between the state and a private partner in order to ensure sustainable socio-economic development of the country», summarized Mamin.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    3 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires