PM inspects restoration in Arys, construction pace in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - In the course of his working visit to Turkestan region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin monitored the progress of the restoration work on damaged residential buildings, social facilities, and utilities in the town of Arys, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Head of Government.

At present, the construction in 1,544 private houses in Arys has been completed, the repair works are underway in 4,683 houses. Also, 126 private houses and one apartment building are being built.

Of the 66 social facilities, 62 are being restored, new construction is being carried out at 4 sites.

There are 207 companies, 7,037 employees, 265 units of special equipment involved in the restoration in Arys.

At a meeting with the residents of Arys, the head of Government stressed that all regions, national companies, representatives of the big business of the country are actively involved in the work of rebuilding the town.

The prime minister of Kazakhstan instructed to keep the pace of work on the restoration of damaged business facilities, transport, and engineering infrastructure, as well as to take comprehensive measures to prepare education and health facilities.

During his trip to the city of Turkestan, Askar Mamin visited the construction site of the historical and cultural center under construction, familiarized himself with the construction of the Uly Dala Eli center, the museum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. The prime minister also examined the progress of reconstruction of the National Center for Artisans of the Great Silk Road, the visitor center, the construction of the Eastern Bathhouse, and the regional scientific and universal library.

The prime minister visited administrative, social, cultural and historical facilities under construction: the site of the local stadium, schoolchildren’s palace, the regional and city administration buildings, Population Service Center, media center, congress hall, Nur-Sultan Square, sports school Olympic reserve, music school, school with a swimming pool, city amusement park, wedding palace, the building of the Kazakh Drama Theater, musical fountain, amphitheater.

Askar Mamin inspected in Turkestan the progress of improvement of the First President's Park, the reconstruction of the central part of the regional center, the construction of the Arbat, and also got acquainted with the project of the archaeological park Eski Turkistan.