Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM inspects construction of social housing

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 April 2020, 14:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Prime Minister Askar Mamin has inspected the progress of social housing construction, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Prime Minister.

The social housing «Bagystan» and «Bazis» are being built as part of Nurly Zher program. The housing complexes are planned to be commissioned this year in the city of Nur-Sultan. The total living area is over 160 thousand square meters. About 500 people are involved in the construction. The head of Government instructed to carry out all construction work efficiently and deliver the objects as scheduled.

photo


«Under current conditions, the Government’s most important task is to increase the pace of construction, preserve existing and create new jobs, provide the population with affordable housing,» said A. Mamin. In 2020, about 3 million square meters of housing will be built in the capital and 15 million square meters in the country. Over 32 thousand families from socially vulnerable groups of the population, low-income people and youth, employees of budgetary organizations will be provided with rental and credit apartments.

photo


The Deputy Prime Minister R. Sklyar, Akim of the city of Nur-Sultan A. Kulginov, First Vice-Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development K. Uskenbayev and others took part in the inspection trip.

photo


