PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a regular video conference with the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs with the participation of business communities, Atameken Chamber and heads of central government structures, the Prime Minister's press office informs.

The meeting discussed the draft economic policy of the Government for a shot-term period aimed at: ensuring economic freedom, diversification of economy, raising export potential and labour productivity, ensuring macro-economic stability, development of healthcare, education and social protection.

Addressing the participants, the Prime Minister noted that if business representatives have specific proposals, the Government is ready to take them into consideration.

The participants also debated the development of agro-industrial complex, metallurgy, transport sector, energy, tax administration etc.

