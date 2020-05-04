Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM holds meetings on support of various sectors of economy

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
4 May 2020, 16:51
PM holds meetings on support of various sectors of economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - From April 29 to May 4 the current year Prime Minister Askar Mamin held meetings on the development and support of the construction industry, civil aviation, manufacturing, agricultural and transport sectors, small and medium-sized businesses, trade and tourism, primeminister.kz reports.

The sittings were attended by heads of central government bodies, JSC NWF Samruk-Kazyna, JSC NMH Baiterek, NCE Atameken and industry associations. The meetings examined in detail tax incentive measures for business entities, lending, protection of domestic producers, regulated procurement tools, support for export-oriented enterprises, primarily those manufacturing medium and high value added products, further simplification of licensing procedures, and others.

Prime Minister A. Mamin instructed to take into account the developed approaches to support economic sectors in the preparation of the Comprehensive Plan for the Restoration of Economic Growth in Kazakhstan.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital