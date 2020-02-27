Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM holds meeting on fishing industry development

27 February 2020, 16:46
PM holds meeting on fishing industry development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip to Atyrau region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting on the development of fishing industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, and Nurzhan Zhumagaliuly, Executive Director of the Association for Fisheries – BD, reported on the state and prospects for developing fishing industry. Representatives of the fishing business of Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions reported on the problems of the industry in the regions, Russian professor A. Litvinenko and Deputy of the Senate Sarsenbay Yensegenov reported on the development of fish farming in Kazakhstan.

The total market of fish and its products in Kazakhstan is about 66 thousand tons, 45 thousand tons of which are fisheries; 7.4 thousand tons are fish farming. Besides, 30 thousand tons are exported, 43.5 thousand tons of products are imported.

Fishing is carried out mainly in the Caspian and Aral seas, in Balkhash and Zaysan lakes, in Bukhtarma, Kapshagai and Shardara reservoirs, in the Alakol system of lakes, in the Zhayik and Kigash rivers. The main fishing regions are Atyrau — 13.1 thousand tons (29.2%), East Kazakhstan — 8.2 thousand tons (18.3%), Kyzylorda — 7.4 thousand tons (16.4%), Almat - 6.6 thousand tons (14.6%), Mangystau — 2.3 thousand tons (5.2%) and Turkistan — 2 thousand tons (4.5%).

The head of government noted the need for systematic measures for the development of the country's fisheries and instructed to prepare a draft Concept for the Development of Fisheries of the Republic of Kazakhstan by April 1, 2020.

photo

Within the framework of his working trip, Mamin visited the Atyrau Sturgeon Hatchery, enterprises of JSC «Imeni Amangeldy» and «Caspian Royal Fish».

photo


Atyrau region   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan