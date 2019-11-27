PM holds 3rd meeting of Kazakhstan-EU Investment Coop Dialogue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has had a regular meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions of the EU member countries as part of the Kazakhstan-EU Investment Cooperation Dialogue, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

«First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev give special attention to the cooperation with the EU countries and view it as one of the priority areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy,» said Askar Mamin.

The Head of the Kazakh Government noted that EU is one of the key investors and largest trade partner of Kazakhstan. In 6 months of 2019, the UE invested over $5.4bn in Kazakhstan’s economy – a half of the total amount of foreign direct investments attracted to the country. In 9 months of this year, trade turnover with the EU made around $24bn.

Askar Mamin called the EU ambassadors for further open and active dialogue in promotion of trade-economic and investment cooperation of Kazakhstan and the EU.

The EU ambassadors presented three new regional projects to the Kazakh PM: Components of Investment Activity in Central Asia, Promotion of International Trade in Central Asia and EU-CA Programme on Rule of Law.

The sides discussed the activity of European companies in Kazakhstan including the opportunities for the participation in tenders and local content requirements.

Those attending the meeting were Sven-Olov Carlsson, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, ambassadors of Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Spain, Estonia, Italy, Belgium, Latvia, Greece, Croatia, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, Czech Republic, representatives of Portugal, Bulgaria, heads of large European companies and France-Kazakhstan Commerce and Industry Chamber.